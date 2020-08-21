Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt has spoken about the suspension of Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau's account and said that Twitter has far better standards/guidelines than Instagram.

Vikas Pathak is a former Bigg Boss contestant and he shares his video on YouTube and Instagram with the name Hindustani Bhau. He rose to fame with abusive dialogue delivery in Sanjay Dutt's style. Many users of Instagram recently complained of his video and Instagram notified that his account was suspended as his post went against their community guidelines.

This issue was widely debated on social media on Thursday. Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) tweeted, "The suspension of hindustanibhau's account a full 48 hours after he put out an open call of violence shows yet again that @Facebook and @instagram often fail to enforce their 'community standards' against hate speech, and only act when they are pressurised to."

Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to talk about the guidelines of popular social media channels. Responding to Pratik tweeted, "People threatening violence/hurling abuse, suggesting you die seems to have become a norm on @instagram when reported, #Instagram mostly responds saying that the conduct does not go against their guidelines & suggests you block them. #Twitter has far better standards/guidelines."

Pooja Bhatt added, "What's even worse is that most of the abuse and messages screaming 'Go die' or 'why don't you kill yourself' come from women or at least people pretending to be women-one can't really tell with @instagra anymore. Get your act together @instagram cyber bullying is a crime."

Hate speech and provoking people on social media has become a big issue on social media and it is causing crores of rupees to the people from different walks of life. The trailer of Sadak 2 is one fresh example for it and interestingly, Pooja Bhatt is playing an important role in it. The video has become the most disliked trailer in the history of Indian cinema.

In reply to Pooja Bhatt, Saqib Mugloo (@Saqibmugloo) tweeted, "Also the campaign to discredit something should also be looked into. It's sad that due to hateful extremists the Sadak 2 videos are getting record number of dislikes on YouTube. I believe the SM platforms need to look into these patterns so that those who speak aren't silenced."