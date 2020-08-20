A day after facing backlash from netizens for abusive video on Instagram, former Bigg Boss Hindi contestant Vikas Jayaram Pathak's account with user name (Hindustani Bhau) has been reportedly disabled. The aspiring actor had allegedly asked his followers to beat up anybody who hurts their religion or their God.

"System side mein, complaint side mein, ab inko bas marna hai (Keep the system aside, complaint aside and I just want to beat them up now)," he said in the clip which is now available on social media although Instagram has removed the clip.

After the clip had gone viral, many people slammed him and flagged it for "violating Instagram's community standards."

"We absolutely do not allow behaviour that threatens the safety of our community and removed this content yesterday (Tuesday) for violating our Community Guidelines," the spokesperson from the company responded to The Print website's query in an email response.

Many celebrities have condemned the Bigg Boss contestant's abusive video and requested the Maharashtra government to take action against him for the open instigation of violence. "HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice , Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading excercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process. Remarks like "System side main" are an insult to our constitution...[sic]" stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra tweeted.

Vikas Pathak earned popularity through his YouTube videos and gradually shifted his base to Facebook, Instagram and now banned Tik Tok app. His popularity increased after taking part in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Hindi 13.