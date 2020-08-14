And it's that time of the year again when the speculations and theories over who might enter the Bigg Boss house have started ruling the social media. Ever since Salman Khan dropped the promo of season 2020, fans have gone into a tizzy. For many of us, Bigg Boss would be a big respite and entertainment dose in this otherwise put-on-hold world of television.

Contestants

Earlier there were names of a few contestants who would be participating in the show like Sangeeta Ghosh, Jay Soni, etc but now few more new and interesting names have come up. As per a report in Spotboye, Naagin fame Nia Sharma would be one of the contestants in the show this year. Rumours of the actress being a part of the show had been doing the rounds for several years now. But this year, Sharma seems to have finally given the nod. "Nia was having a lot of apprehensions. In fact, she refused it initially but finally, she is convinced and will get locked inside the BB house this year," the website quoted a source.

New names

Khatron Ke Khiladi and Naagin fame Jasmin Bhasin would most likely be entering the house too this year. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress had entered the house last season and was seen bonding with Sidharth Shukla. Apart from Jasmin, Salman Khan's prodigy, Sneha Ullal, might also be one of the contestants on the show this year. As per the News18 report, Salman Khan's Lucky co-star has been approached and the diva has given her nod. Apart from these three, the other prospective names include - Jay Soni, Vivian Dsena, Vishal Raheja, Alisha Panwar, Sangita Ghosh, Shagun Pandey, Donal Bisht, Shaleen Bhanot and Shireen Mirza.

Salman Khan had recently released this year's promo of the show, "Lockdown ne palti hum sab ki life lekin iska jawaab milega Bigg Boss mein kyunki ab scene paltega." The show might start airing towards the end of September or early October. Colors TV also took to Twitter and wrote, "Scene palatne ka waqt aa gaya hai! #BB14, jald hi sirf #Colors par"