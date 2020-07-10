The fourth season of the massively popular fantasy drama series Naagin is coming to an end soon. The decision was taken by producer Ekta Kapoor due to the long gap in shooting the weekend shows due to coronavirus lockdown. Although the makers have assured to return with the fifth season immediately, the climax of Naagin 4 has been keeping ardent viewers hooked to their TV sets.

Naagin 4 has Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles while Rashami Desai had joined just before the lockdown. Take a look at the net worth of viewers' favourite actors.

Nia Sharma:

Nia plays the lead role of icchadhari naagin Brinda Parikh. Nia has been part of the television industry since long. She, however, rose to fame with her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia later starred in Jamai Raja and Ishq Mein Marjawan. According to a report in Republic World, the sexy lady's net worth is $7 million (or Rs 52.9 crore) approximately as of 2020.

Anita Hassanandani:

One of the most well-known faces in the Naagin series, Anita plays the role of Vishakha Khanna in the supernatural show. Anita rose to fame with her role in Kkavyanjali but is best known as Shagun of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. As of 2020, Anita's net worth is reported $4million (Rs 30 crores).

Rashami Desai:

Rashami, a popular name in the TV industry, essays the role of Shalakha Parikh in the show. Rashami rose to fame with the hit show Uttaran and was a strong contender in last year's Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. Rashami's net worth is approximately $1 million (Rs 7.5 crore) as of 2020.

Vijayendra Kumeria:

Vijayendra has been part of several TV shows like Chotti Bahu, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and Tumhari Paakhi. But it was his role in Shastri Sisters and Udaan that gained him fame. While his net worth as of 2020 is not known, his assets as of 2019 is estimated to be $0.5 Million to $1 Million (Rs 3-7 crores) approximately.

Sayantani Ghosh:

Sayantani, who plays the role of Manyata, in Naagin 4, has been part of several TV shows like Mahabharat, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar and Naamkarann. According to the report, her net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be $1 million - $5 million (Rs 7.5 - 37 crore).