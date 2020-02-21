Karan Patel has earned a name for himself in the television world. Besides being part of hit show Kasturi, his popularity went a notch higher with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where he played the male lead role of Raman Bhalla. The show wrapped up a few months ago after a six-year-long run.

Despite being a hard-worker, there was a time when Karan was accused of unprofessionalism. There had been many instances where his fights with co-stars would hit the headlines.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the actor has now made a shocking confession that he had messed up his professional life as stardom had got into his head. He, however, admits being a changed man now.

"I messed up badly. Stardom got to my head, and I got too big for my boots during the course of my show, Kasturi (2007-2009). I would report late, that too, drunk, on the set. I thought that I could get away with it because I had become an overnight star. But not everyone will tolerate that kind of behaviour for long. The show ended and I was out of work for a couple of years," the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor said,

Karan, who will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, further said that he would apologise to producer Ekta Kapoor for his deeds, assuring her that such mistakes won't repeat.

"I am getting there, slowly. I remember apologising to Ekta (Kapoor) for the mistakes I made in the past and telling her that I won't repeat them. But I also told her that I will make newer mistakes. No man is perfect. Everybody needs a second chance in life and I am glad that I got it," he added.

His experience shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Karan is the highest paid contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi ever. Coming to his experience shooting for KKK10, the hunk said that he had a great time bonding with fellow contestants. "We got along like a house on fire. In fact, we broke the ice at the Mumbai airport itself. It's fun to meet new people. You always have a perception of others based on what you have heard about them. It's amazing to have that perception shattered and realise that people are totally different from what you thought of them," he said.

Karan's personal life

Karan married actress Ankita Bhargava in May 2015 and the duo welcomed a baby girl Mehr in December 2019. When asked if the marriage has changed him personally and professionally, he replied, "Marriage changes everybody, be it a man or a woman. Anything that matters to you, changes you. If your marriage matters to you, it will change you and the same applies to your work. If there is something that I hold close to my heart, I will make sure to not do things that might make me lose it."