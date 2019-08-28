It has been just a few weeks since the shooting of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 kicked off in the exotic locales of Bulgaria and the stunt-based reality show has already got its top six contenders, who will compete against each other to win the coveted trophy and the big prize money.

According to an India Forums report, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Patel, Tejaswi Prakash, Shivin Narang and Balraj Sayal (wild card entrant) have emerged as the top contenders for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

The report also said that Adaa Khan was the last contender to be out of the race. Earlier, RJ Malishka, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rani Chatterjee and Balraj Sayal had been evicted from Rohit Shetty's show. Balraj, however, re-entered as wild card contestant. Recently, there were also rumours that Smriti Kalra would be making a wildcard entry.

A few days ago, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa shot for an episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The comedian and her husband had participated in the previous season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and had entertained the audience with their fun antics and also received a lot of love. Hence, the makers seemed to have invited them once again to cash in on their popularity. According to a SpotboyE report, the couple performed some stunts along with the other contestants.

Although the Bulgaria shoot schedule is likely to last for 45 days, the show will be aired in the beginning of next year after Bigg Boss 13 concludes.

Last year, choreographer Punit J Pathak had won the trophy defeating Aditya Narayan. Khatron Ke Khiladi has always managed to top the TRP charts leaving behind other popular TV show, including The Kapil Sharma Show.