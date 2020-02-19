Kamya Punjabi has finally found her soulmate. Kamya tied-the-knot with Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020, at a grand wedding. While Shalabh and Kamya are leaving no stone unturned in going all mushy and romantic after their wedding, there was a time when Kamya had seen a very dark time in her love-life with Karan Patel.

Kamya and Karan Patel were in a relationship before Kamya accused him of cheating on her and even revealed that she underwent depression after the bitter break-up. What followed was a series of mudslinging where Kamya and Karan both levelled against each other.

Karan's reaction

And now, Karan Patel, who would soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, has reacted to Kamya's wedding news. He told TOI, "I would like to wish her all the best. Everyone deserves to be happy. So all the best to her."

Kamya's shocking revelation

Kamya had told Spotboye, "He simply walked out on me when my world revolved around him. Without my knowledge, he was having an affair. Do you know that I had gone into a depression when my man left me in the lurch? It was a depression of the worst kind, it could have killed me. I couldn't step out of my room for many days. Thank God, I realised that I was undergoing depression and took help."

Trouble in Ankita – Karan's marital world

When news of trouble between Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel started surfacing, Kamya said, "Neither Ankita is my best friend nor Karan is my boyfriend. So what happens between them stays between them. Whether their marital life has hit a rough patch or is going smooth is something I am unaware, unaffected and least bothered about!"

"Usually, people know what they want in life, but I very well know what all I do not want in life, and Karan Patel tops that list! I do not want Karan Patel back in my life anytime! The guy who walks out of someone's life suddenly and is seen to be with another woman in just two days is someone who does not deserve to be taken back! Rather no woman would take a similar man back in her life."