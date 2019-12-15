Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava (Ankita Karan Patel) welcomed their first born, a baby girl, on Saturday, December 14, in Mumbai. Both, the baby and Ankita, are doing fine.

The overjoyed Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star has expressed his excitement on becoming a father. "I am numb overjoyed and a little intimidated the only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go, Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who have loved us and continue to bless us," the 36-year-old actor said in the statement.

Karan and Ankita didn't disclose about pregnancy until recently

The celebrity couple, who got married in May 2015, had kept their pregnancy a low key affair and did not announce it officially for the longest time until it got leaked and went viral on the internet. While confirming Ankita's pregnancy during an interview, the actor had said that his wife was giving him the best birthday gift ever. For the unversed, the couple had announced about them embracing parenthood last year. However, Ankita, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage.

Karan's professional front

Karan made a comeback to the hit daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently. The show, however, will go off air on December 18 and will be replaced by its spin-off series called Yeh Hai Chahatein. The actor had appeared in several television shows such as Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kkavyanjali but is best known for his role of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

A few days ago, comedy king Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chartrath and Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Rucha Nasabnis also welcomed baby girls into their lives.