Popular TV actress Kamya Panjabi tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang on Monday, February 10. A day before the wedding, haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held and the actress looked absolute gorgeous throughout the ceremonies.

She has been keeping her fans updated with the pre-wedding ceremonies on social media and this led one of her follower question her on remarriage. The fans asked why she was getting married again despite being a mother of a 10-year-old. "You already have 2 children so why you do it? I mean phir shadi?"

This made Kamya's close friend and actress Kavita Kaushik give a befitting reply to the hater. "cos you get married so you have a partner/companion/best friend/soulmate.. for life! There is life beyond producing children, don't find faults in people who try to build their lives and find happiness, try to be happy for others instead of asking silly questions at such a happy time of theirs, Kavita replied.

Kavita further added, "both their children planned most of the celebrations!"

The wedding festivities began with Mata Ki Chowki followed by a private engagement on February 8. This was followed by the haldi and mehendi ceremonies the next day. On both days, Kamya looked beautiful in a lemon yellow suit and shimmering blue lehenga for the haldi and mehendi ceremonies, respectively. The mehendi ceremony was attended by Kamya's close friends Kavita Kaushik, Pooja Singh and Suchitra Pillai among others.

Kamya and Shalabh took the nuptials on February 10 afternoon in a typical Punjabi style. Kamya donned a flame-coloured lehenga while Shalabh sported a golden sherwani for the D-day. The Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress wore a bright smile throughout the ceremonies and it made her look every inch of a gorgeous bride.

The couple met in Delhi and dated for close to a year before tying the knot. Shalabh is in the healthcare industry. Kamya was previously married to a businessman, with whom she has a daughter named Aara. This is Shalabh's second marriage as well, and he has a son who is of the same age as Kamya's daughter.