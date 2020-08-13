Pooja Bhatt has responded to the boycott call given by a section of netizens for her upcoming movie Sadak 2. The actress-turned-producer, in fact, has welcomed the negative comments which help the movie to trend on social media.

A fan conveyed her not to worry about the hate messages against Sadak 2 with a tweet, "Hey @PoojaB1972 , Don't worry about the Haters . After 4.2M Dislikes, Yet Sadak 2 is #1 on trending . Best wishes for the movie @aliaa08 @MaheshNBhatt @Soni_Razdan @shufta20 @duttsanjay . [sic]"

Responding to the post, Pooja Bhatt tweeted, "Am absolutely not! Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes! [sic]" Alia's mother Soni Razdan welcomed her reaction with a tweet, "Smart girl and absolutely true. [sic]"

Before this comment, she wrote, "Hate.Debate.Malign.Lie. Boy'coot'. Scoot. Unfriend.Trend. Over the top? Why not? Gotta do what it takes to be host with the most with a hot bot! [sic]"

More Dislikes than Likes

Sadak 2 trailer was released on Wednesday, 12 August. However, it was met with negative response as it got more dislikes than likes on YouTube. It has got 3.3 lakh likes with 55 lakh dislikes. Nonetheless, it has got 1.7 crore views.

Bhatts are under attack by the fans who are against nepotism. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a section of netizens are targeting stars children and people with background in film industry. The support from the right-wing sympathisers has given fillip to the hate campaign against the film.

Sadak 2 is scheduled for digital premiere on 28 August. The directorial comeback film of Mahesh Bhatt has Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the key roles.