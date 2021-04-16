Actress Pooja Bedi recently took to Twitter to share happy updates about her vacations in Goa. In two videos posted on her Twitter timelines, she could be seen spending a lovely, luxurious, holiday with her loved ones. What didn't go down well with the netizens, were the captions she used while posting the videos.

"Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa . Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived...❤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?," she wrote in one tweet.

"I ❤ Goa!! There are SO many reasons to love Goa❤ the outdoors❣The warmth of the locals❣The amazing food❣The sunshine & of course the fact that my health & wellness business is based in Goa@happysoulindia @goatourisminfo @goatourismtdg #happysoulmoment #happysoulwellness," she wrote in another.

At present, there has been no nationwide lockdown (yet) in 2021, but the state of Maharashtra is following a few protocols post the surge in the number of COVID 19 cases. Her comments, "Life is meant to be lived...❤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away," almost suggests that no one should follow lockdown protocols of staying at home unless absolutely necessary. This did not go down well with many netizens, who had relatives and close friends who suffered from coronavirus in the middle of the pandemic.

Here's what netizens said:

Being positive is desirable. Ridiculing masks is not! We need to act responsibly. — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) April 16, 2021

Morons like these people give lecture oh wear mask follow guidelines bla bla

But here see completely different picture no respect for Corona Warriors who working hard to save lives — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) April 16, 2021

Rich people flaunting their privileges is the reason we hate Non Goans being able to live here and make our Paradise like state a Living Hell. There are not beds for patients + we have a massive positivity rate.



GOA IS CLOSED. DON’T COME HERE ! — CONRAD BARRETO * (@conradbeckham) April 16, 2021

Not letting a virus “cage” you. BITCH PEOPLE ARE DYING, HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS EXHAUSTED, HEALTHCARE WORKERS ARE EXHAUSTED, PEOPLE ARE DYING, PEOPLE ARE LOSING EVERY. GODDAM. THING. And selfish rich fucks like you are just too singleminded to see that it’s not just you but others- — m ? (@gcfsua) April 15, 2021

I lost my grandparents to this virus, I see my dad working hard & risking his life EVERY GODDAM DAY as a doctor treating people. Ive seen families get broken because of this and such widespread terror everywhere only to see selfish fucks like you talk about living your life and — m ? (@gcfsua) April 15, 2021

Ma'am people are dying of covid complications every day.check your privilege. God bless you. — Funnybee (@Funnybee16) April 14, 2021

Even popular figures from the Bollywood industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif have gone into self-isolation after testing positive.