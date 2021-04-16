Actress Pooja Bedi recently took to Twitter to share happy updates about her vacations in Goa. In two videos posted on her Twitter timelines, she could be seen spending a lovely, luxurious, holiday with her loved ones. What didn't go down well with the netizens, were the captions she used while posting the videos. 

"Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa . Free your mind  #NoFear Life is meant to be lived...❤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?," she wrote in one tweet. 

Pooja Bedi

"I ❤ Goa!! There are SO many reasons to love Goa❤ the outdoors❣The warmth of the locals❣The amazing food❣The sunshine & of course the fact that my health & wellness business is based in Goa@happysoulindia @goatourisminfo @goatourismtdg #happysoulmoment #happysoulwellness," she wrote in another. 

At present, there has been no nationwide lockdown (yet) in 2021, but the state of Maharashtra is following a few protocols post the surge in the number of COVID 19 cases.  Her comments, "Life is meant to be lived...❤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away," almost suggests that no one should follow lockdown protocols of staying at home unless absolutely necessary. This did not go down well with many netizens, who had relatives and close friends who suffered from coronavirus in the middle of the pandemic. 

Here's what netizens said: 

Even popular figures from the Bollywood industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif have gone into self-isolation after testing positive. 

Also Read