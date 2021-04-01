And it's finally happening! The day we had all been waiting for with bated breath is now soon approaching. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have decided to take their relationship and are all set to get married.

The two lovebirds, who are popular among their fans as Vikat, decided to make their relationship official after spending time away from each-other during the lockdown.

Ever since their Koffee with Karan rendezvous where the two spoke about each-other, Kaushal and Kaif have continued to drop major hints of their budding relationship on social media.

From sharing the same hoodie, spending vacations together to even finding solace in each other's arms; the couple has made it quite evident through their social media banter. The joy of their fans would surely know no bounds as they had been waiting to see the two get married for the last two years.

Venue

Interestingly, Salman Khan has offered his Panvel farmhouse to the couple to get married. The wedding festivities would be an intimate and private affair owing to the pandemic. We spoke to Katrina Kaif about what made her choose Vicky and not Salman Khan.

The diva said, "Salman is too immersed in acting with actresses half his age and playing himself over and over again in each of his films. How long did you want me to wait for?" On the other hand, when we contacted Salman Khan, he said that since Katrina Kaif had said that she would get married only after winning a National Award, he had just decided to wait forever.

Guest List

It's going to be a lot of fire and crackers as the guest list is going to be inundated with many A lister. For starters, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been invited. Salman Khan would attend the wedding with Iulia Vantur. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna would also be present and last, but not least, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif would also be present at the wedding.

Are you ready for the biggest and most anticipated celebrity wedding of 2021?