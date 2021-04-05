As the country is grappling with massive numbers new coronavirus cases, more and more celebs from the entertainment industry are contracting the virus. Soon after the news of Akshay Kumar and Govinda testing positive, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar have also tested positive. The two took to their social media channels to break the news.

Vicky Kaushal: A day after the news of Akshay Kumar testing positive and being admitted, Vicky Kaushal has also tested positive for Covid 19. "In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe," Vicky said.

Bhumi Pednekar: Bhumi Pednekar is the latest celeb to have contracted the coronavirus. She wrote on social media, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals." She further said, "Steam, Vitamin C, Food and a happy mood are my go to."

She went on to ask everyone to take utmost precaution. "Please don't take this situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care, I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behavior."

Akshay Kumar: Akshay Kumar got admitted to the hospital a day after testing positive. He informed his fans and followers, "Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon, take care."

Govinda: Govinda's wife, Sunita has revealed that she had also contracted the virus when they were in Kolkata. Giving an update on Govinda's health, she said, "He had symptoms of a cold and we thought it would be best if he could get a COVID test done as those symptoms were not receding. His senses of smell and taste are intact, he has no fever either. Importantly, he is eating well. Currently, he has just a bodyache and cold."

Alia Bhatt: Soon after Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor recovered from Covid - 19, Alia Bhatt contracted the virus. She informed everyone saying, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."