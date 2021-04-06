After Vicky Kaushal, now his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif has tested positive for COVID-19, amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai. The actress took to her Instagram story and confirmed that she has contracted the virus. She further said that she has already isolated herself and will be under home quarantine.

Katrina Kaif wrote in her statement: "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe and take care."

On Monday, the actress's rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal tested positive for coronavirus and shared the news with his fans and followers on social media. He wrote: "Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe."

Last month, Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Booth' co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi had also tested positive for COVID-19. Lately, a number of Bollywood stars have contracted the disease, including Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, R Madhavan, Milind Soman and many others.

Upcoming projects

On The work front, Katrina Kaif's upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' was supposed to release in April 2021 but has been indefinitely delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the actress has already finished shooting for Excel Entertainment's upcoming film titled 'Phone Booth' earlier this year. The film will see Katrina along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress is also scheduled to feature in the third sequel of the successful 'Tiger' franchise opposite Salman Khan.