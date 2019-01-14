Pongal celebration at homes among Tamil cine-goers are always doubled by the premieres of big Kollywood movies. Like every year, leading GECs (General Entertainment Channels) are gearing up to telecast successful movies in the recent times at their best slots in the next few days. Here, we are giving you the list of movies which will be aired in leading channels for the next few days.

Sun TV Movies

Movie Name: VIP 2

Telecast Timings: Tuesday (15 January) at 11 am

Dhanush and Amala Paul's VIP 2 is a family entertainer which highlights the life of an engineer who follows his dreams in spite of struggling to gain foothold in the his dream industry.

Movie Name: Sandakozhi 2

Telecast Timings: Tuesday (15 January) at 6.30 pm

Just months after its theatrical release, Vishal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Keerthy Suresh's Sandakozhi 2 is having its premiere on TV. It is a mass-masala movie, directed by N Lingusamy.

Movie Name: Ratsasan

Telecast Timings: Wednesday (16 January) at 11.00 am

It is a psychological thriller starring Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul. The movie turned out to be a successful venture after winning appreciation from audience and critics.

Movie Name: Gulaebaghavali

Telecast Timings: Thursday (17 January) at 11am

Prabhu Deva and Hansika Motwani's Gulaebaghavali is a gangster-comedy film.

Vijay TV Movies

Movie Name: Saamy 2

Telecast Timings: Tuesday (January 15) at 11.00 am

Hari and Vikram collaborated for this movie, a spiritual sequel to their blockbuster Saamy.

Movie Name: Pariyerum Perumal

Telecast Timings: Tuesday (January 15) at 2.30 pm

Pa Ranjith-produced Pariyerum Perumal stars Kathir and Anandhi. The movie is about a lower-caste boy falling in love with an upper-caste girl and the consequence they face from society.

Movie Name: Vada Chennai

Telecast Timings: Wednesday (January 16) at 11.00 am

Vetrimaaran's critically-acclaimed Vada Chennai is the first part among the gangster triology. The film stars Dhanush, Andrea and Aishwarya Rajesh in the leads.

Movie Name: Kadaikutty Singam

Telecast Timings: Wednesday (January 16) at 2.30 pm

Karthi, Sathyaraj and Sayyeshaa's is a pure family entertainer, directed by Pandiraj.

Movie Name: Manam

Telecast Timings: Thursday (January 17) at 9 am

Vikram Kumar's Manam was originally made in Telugu and features Tollywood legend Akkineni Nageswara Rao in the lead. Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Shriya Saran and Samantha were part of the cast.

Zee TV Movies

Movie Name: Nadigaiyar Thilagam

Telecast Timings: Monday (January 14 at 4.30 pm

Nadigaiyar Thilagam is the biopic of legendary South Indian actress Savitri. Keerthy Suresh has played the lead with Samantha and Dulqueer Salmaan enacting important roles.