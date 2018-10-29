Yashika Aannand, who has become a household name after being part of Bigg Boss Tamil 2, has revealed that she was sexually harassed by a leading filmmaker. She is the latest actress from Kollywood to break her silence on the ongoing #MeToo movement where victims name and shame the people who had misbehaved with them.

At a recent press interaction, Yashika Aannand has said that the incident occurred when the filmmaker asked to meet her. Although the Bigg Boss Tamil contestant has not revealed the name of the culprit, she says that he is a father-figure to a leading actor.

Yashika was called for an audition and she had gone to the venue along with her mother. As per the actress, the filmmaker asked her mother to wait outside and once her mom left, he asked for a sexual favour in exchange for a movie offer.

The actress claims that the experience left her wondering why one should compromise in order to get work and become big in the film industry.

The 19-year-old was shocked and did not have the courage to speak up then. With #MeToo gaining momentum, the actress is glad that there is a platform for women to speak and she completely supports the movement.

#MeToo has helped many women to come forward and share their painful stories. Amala Paul, Leena Manimekalai, Chinmayi and many others have opened up on their stories. The allegations are on many big names from South film industry that include Vairamuthu, Arjun Sarja, filmmaker Susi Ganeshan among many others.