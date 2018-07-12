Karthi has collaborated with Pandiraj for Kadaikutty Singam, which is a rural-based action-comedy entertainer. Veteran actor Sathyaraj plays an important character in the Tamil flick in which Sayyeshaa will be seen in the female lead role.

Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bhanupriya, Ponvannan, Soundararaja and others are in the supporting cast. While Velraj has handled the cinematography department, Velraj has edited Kadaikutty Singam. D Imman has composed the music and Sandakkari song and Kaalai theme track have struck the chord with the music lovers.

Kadaikutty Singam Story

Thunaisingam (Karthi) is the youngest brother to five elder sisters in Kadaikutty Singam and Sathyaraj as Ranasingam plays his dad. The movie deals with farming, agriculture apart from stressing over the traditional family values that exist in our villages.

As the son, he tries to implement the latest techniques in agriculture. The entire family as a unit join hands together to solve an issue which is the crux of the story. Kadai Kutty Singam tries to highlight the importance of family values and conveys money cannot replace the wealth of good relationships.

Hype

Karthi is coming back after the success of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. Adding to it, the promos have managed to win the hearts of the viewers. Hence, there is a good amount of hype riding on the movie.

Kadai Kutty Singam, which will have its overseas premiere on Thursday evening, July 12, has been dubbed into Telugu as Chinna Babu. Will the movie live up to viewers' expectations from both Tollywood and Kollywood audience? Find it in their words below: