Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2020 in Lok Sabha on Saturday, February 1. In her 2.5 hour-long speech, Sitharaman announced measures to boost the ailing economy and major tax reliefs.

Reacting to the finance minister's budget speech, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said although it was the longest speech, there was nothing of substance in it.

'All talk, no action': Rahul Gandhi

"The main issue facing is unemployment. I didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs," said Rahul.

"I saw tactical stuff but no central idea. It describes government well, a lot of repetition, rambling-it is the mindset of government, all talk, but nothing happening," he added.

'Development oriented budget': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called the budget "development-oriented and pro-farmer".

"I congratulate Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this development-oriented and pro-farmer budget. This Budget will further strengthen the economy," he said.

'Delhi should get more': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proved that the national capital is not in Bharatiya Janata Party's priority list, as he questioned why people should vote for the saffron party when it has disappointed the city just before the Assembly elections.

"Delhi had high expectations from the Budget. But once again Delhiites received stepmotherly treatment. Delhi is not part of BJP's priority list, so why should its people vote for them? Also, if the BJP disappoints Delhi like this before the elections, will it keep its promises after the polls," the Chief Minister asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been demanding more funds from the Centre for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the city since the past several years.

On January 6, announcing the date of Delhi legislative assembly elections, the Election Commission had stressed that the Centre will not declare any "state-specific schemes" in the national Budget, as the city is going to polls on February 8.