A day after BJP leader Parvesh Verma made 'objectionable remarks' against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling him a "terrorist", the Aam Aadmi Party chief on Thursday, January 30, left the decision on the people of Delhi if they consider him their "son, their brother or a terrorist".

Speaking to the media at a brief but emotional press conference, Kejriwal said that he had left his job as an India Revenue Service officer to fight against corruption. "Does any terrorist do that?"

"BJP is calling me a terrorist. Throughout my life, I have struggled for the people, everyday I try to work for the people and this nation. I have provided good education to our children. Does that make me a terrorist?" asked Kejriwal.

The Delhi Chief Minister said he faces "so many hardships because I exposed several high profile people. Despite being diabetic, I sat on hunger strike twice risking my life. They ensured all they can to trouble me".

The Chief Minister said the people of Delhi will decide in the elections if he is a terrorist. "I leave this decision on the people of Delhi if they consider me a terrorist or their brother and son," the Chief Minister added.

Sanjay Singh seeks action against BJP

Holding a placard with "take action against the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist'", AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh sat outside the Nirvachan Sadan and refused to move until the Chief Election Commissioner meets him.

Singh along with party's Pankaj Gupta went to the Nirvachan Sadan to submit a memorandum to the CEC against BJP's "terrorist" comment. "I am not going to move until the CEC meet us. The EC has to take action against the BJP leaders for their remarks," Singh said.

He claimed that he sought time from the CEC but yet to get any reply.

BJP's Parvesh Verma courts controversy

The shocking statement by the BJP leader was made on January 25 while campaigning for Kailash Santhla in Madipur constituency.

In a video, Verma can be seen warning voters "if Kejriwal returns, Shaheen-Bagh type of people will take over streets" and that this "has happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits"; a reference to the Pandits' mass exodus from Kashmir after a spate of terrorist attacks in the 1990s.

"I have worked hard for five years, day and night, for Delhi. I gave up everything for the people of Delhi. After entering politics I faced many challenges so that I can help people improve their lives... and, in return, the BJP is calling me a terrorist. I am very sad," Mr Kejriwal tweeted yesterday.

EC slaps Parvesh Verma for 4 days

Election officials have temporarily ordered BJP leader Parvesh Verma off the Delhi campaign trail as they continue a crackdown on controversial public remarks targeting protesters opposing the Citizenship (Amended) Act. BJP MP Parvesh Verma has been banned for 96 hours.

Delhi is going to the polls on February 8 for the 70-member Assembly. Results will be announced on February 11. The AAP swept 67 seats in 2015 polls (leaving three for the BJP) and hopes for a similarly commanding performance this time around.