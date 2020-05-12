Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Raja Farooq Haider, who is famous for his controversial statements on Kashmir, has urged the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch an attack on India.

Haider had visited villages along the Line of Control, LoC, recently and while speaking to the media after his visit, he launched a verbal attack on India urging Pak PM to attack India with Pak forces. Sources say that Pakistani forces have made bunkers inside these villages near the LoC and engage in constant ceasefire violations with Indian forces.

He said, "PM Imran Khan must react now and take some strong steps. Only verbal statements will not work. You must move forward and order your forces to attack India."

He added that India is giving weather status on PoK and that Pakistan should start updating the world on Delhi's weather following India's footsteps.

Since May 5, the Indian Meteorological Department's regional weather centre has started including areas in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan in its weather forecasts, a departure from its earliest forecast.

A few months ago, Haider had stated that the armed struggle or terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir must continue. He blamed Pakistan for its current stand on Kashmir saying that Kashmir will not be able to 'independence' in the next seven centuries if Pak carries on this way. He stated this while speaking at an inaugural ceremony of the "Kashmir Centre" at National Press Club in Mirpur.

The development assumes significance as India has always maintained its stand on Pakistan occupied Kashmir, which includes Gilgit Baltistan, that PoK is an integral and indissoluble part of India.

PAK's terror attempts continue

It should be noted that the lockdown due to coronavirus has not hampered Pakistan's attempts to attack India both technologically and through infiltrations. The recent attempt was through a fake Arogya Setu app developed by Pakistan to steal data from Indian Army personnel.

The fake app by Pakistani intelligence agencies was apparently sent to Indian defence personnel through WhatsApp from the UK to "steal info". The Pakistani establishment even launched several fake handles to create a wedge between Gulf countries and India. There have been ceasefire violations too from Pakistan's side as the world battles coronavirus pandemic.