Tensions brewed between security forces personnel in Jammu and Kashmir following an unpleasant remark made by Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on the role of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in curbing terror activities in the valley. It was on April 29 that the Kashmir IG passed controversial comments during an operational meeting chaired by DGP Dilbag Singh.

While speaking about the performance of CRPF officers in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that they are wrongly credited for counter-terrorism operations as they do not make any substantial contributions and are a mere "showpiece".

Kashmir IG despises CRPF

In what led the troops of CRPF to hold a grudge against the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), Vijay had said, "CRPF is not doing their work well effectively, their performance is not up to the mark. All the intelligence is gathered by Jammu and Kashmir Police and operations are executed by either the Indian Army or Rashtriya Rifles. CRPF is just named. And I know this because I have been in the CRPF."

His comments came a few days after two terror attacks that rocked the northern part of the valley in which at least six CRPF personnel were killed. Vijay Kumar is a 1997 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and has served with the CRPF at various places including the DIG New Delhi Range, IG COBRA, and IG Head Quarters.

CRPF officers irked by Vijay's remark

Although the CRPF personnel did not counter the Kashmir IG's claims on the spot, it has been reported that they later communicated their sharp resentment over the comments made about their force to senior officers in their chain of command.

"CRPF is a supplement to J&K Police's operations and should not be taken for granted," a media report quoted a CRPF officer as saying. A member of JKP too did not agree with Vijay Kumar and said, "Vijay has rubbed the CRPF on the wrong side. He will have problems in a law and order situation."

As many as 60,000 CRPF troops are currently deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to perform various internal security duties such as road opening, counter-terrorism operations, static guard, and other law and order duties.

DGs of JKP, CRPF had to intervene

In order to resolve the growing issue between the two security forces, JKP DGP Dilbagh Singh and CRPF DG AP Maheshwari stepped in to take stock of the worrisome situation. Sources have it both the DGs have managed to burry to hatchet through dialogue, as of now.

Also, the fact that the matter was not raised during the internal security review by Home Minister Amit Shah and subsequently by NSA Ajit Doval also indicates that the issue has subsided.

"The role of CAPF officers and jawans who are deployed on the various assignments across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is commendable and praiseworthy. The CAPFs have played a significant role both in maintaining law and order and counter-insurgency operations," said Dilbagh Singh in an attempt to make up for the CRPF officers.

However, several CRPF officers are said to be still discontented by Vijay Kumar's remarks.

Vijay Kumar's yet another gaffe

As the Kashmir IG continues to face flak for his unpleasant comments, another goof-up by him has come to light that has netizens targetting him. While briefing the press about the elimination of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo, Vijay Kumar had a slip of tongue and said that things are "out of control".

A clip of the briefing has gone viral on Twitter, drawing criticism from social media users.