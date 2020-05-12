Six days after it was suspended, the Jammu and Kashmir administration restored 2G internet in most parts of the Kashmir Valley on Monday (May 11) night, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts.

The low-speed internet was suspended in Kashmir after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo at Pulwama in south Kashmir on May 6.

This comes after the apex court on Monday passed an order to set up a high powered committee to look into the restoration of 4G services in J&K.

The internet was suspended in Kashmir at the time of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. It was restored in a phased manner, but high-speed internet continues to remain blocked.

4G services cancelled in the Valley

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on Monday, May 11, on petitions seeking restoration of 4G mobile internet in the state of Jammu and Kashmir amid the coronavirus crisis.

Refusing to restore 4G internet in J&K, the apex court asked Centre and State to form a committee, who will make a decision in accordance with the ground situation.

The petitions have argued that 4G internet speed was faster than 2G internet and was essential for healthcare, education and trade/business in J&K during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Earlier on May 4, the 3-judge bench led by Justice NV Ramana reserved its judgment saying all issues will be considered before pronouncing the order in the case.

Kashmir under coronavirus lockdown

The Valley is also under coronavirus lockdown as 861 cases have been reported with 9 deaths till today. According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 25 new Covid-19 cases were reported as of 8:00 am on May 11 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the total people infected, 383 have recovered and 9 have died. The entire Valley and 2 districts in Jammu have been declared as coronavirus red zones.