The Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on Monday, May 11, on petitions seeking restoration of 4G mobile internet in the state of Jammu and Kashmir amid the coronavirus crisis.

Refusing to restore 4G internet in J&K, the apex court asked Centre and State to form a committee, who will make a decision in accordance with the ground situation.

The petitions have argued that 4G internet speed was faster than 2G internet and was essential for healthcare, education and trade/business in J&K during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Earlier on May 4, the 3-judge bench led by Justice NV Ramana reserved its judgment saying all issues will be considered before pronouncing the order in the case.

Since Article 370 was revoked by the Modi-led NDA government on August 5, 2019, high-speed internet remains banned in the Kashmir Valley in the time of the pandemic.

National security, spurt in terrorist violence remains top concern

On April 27, the administration had extended the ban on high-speed internet in the Valley till today. It was stated that this has been done keeping in mind the national security concerns and to curb circulation of rumour-mongering amid the 'spurt in terrorist violence' in Kashmir.

The mobile internet speed must be restricted at 2G speed and internet services will not be extended to pre-paid services, only for post-paid services, the administration ordered.

Kashmir under coronavirus lockdown

The Valley is also under coronavirus lockdown as 861 cases have been reported with 9 deaths till today. According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 25 new Covid-19 cases were reported as of 8:00 am on May 11 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the total people infected, 383 have recovered and 9 have died. The entire Valley and 2 districts in Jammu have been declared as coronavirus red zones.