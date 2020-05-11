Amid reports that Hizbul Mujahideen has appointed Ghazi Haider as its new commander in Jammu and Kashmir, former 15 Corps commander and Defence Intelligence Agency head Lt Gen KJS Dhillon tweeted saying, "Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye".

Hizbul Mujahideen appointed Ghazi Haider as its new operation chief in Kashmir, replacing Riyaz Naikoo who was killed by Indian security forces in a highly successful operation last week.

'Kitne Ghazi aye, kitne Ghazi gaye'

Dhillon was the commander of 15 Corps in Srinagar when the Pulwama attacks took place and he was instrumental in the many successful operations by security forces in which several terrorist leaders were killed.

Zaffar-ul-Islam appointed as 'deputy' of Haider, Abu Tariq as 'chief military advisor'

As per a statement issued by the outfit on Sunday, Hizbul Mujahideen announced the appointment at a meeting of its council under the chairmanship of United Jihad Council (a Pakistan-based conglomeration of several terror groups sponsored by ISI) and Hizb supremo Syed Salahuddin.

The meeting had been called to mourn the death of Naikoo and his aides, Mohammad Bin Qasim and Mohammad Adil who were killed Beighpora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Besides announcing the appointment of Ghazi Haider, the banned group based in Pakistan, during the meet, also announced Zaffar-ul-Islam as "deputy of Haider and Abu Tariq as his "chief military advisor".

The UJC chief, as per the statement, called Naikoo and his associates 'martyrs' and hoped that their "blood will surely benefit their separatist movement in Kashmir." Hizbul Mujahideen has been seeking Jammu & Kashmir's secession from India and merger with Pakistan.

