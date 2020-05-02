In a rather fierce gun battle, which was going on when this story was written, the Army was trying to save its personnel who were trapped inside a house in Jammu and Kashmir. The four security personnel were rescued and two terrorists were killed in the operation, which is still on.

The internet has been suspended in Handwara after the incident happened. According to a few reporters from the region, top security officials were trapped inside a house where the encounter was going on. The Forces, however, couldn't blast the house as security forces personnel were trapped inside with the militants.

International Business Times, India, has learnt that all four security forces personnel were saved following an encounter. Official reports on the matter are still awaited. Two terrorists have been shot dead by the security forces in the encounter. The terrorists who were trying to escape are supected to be foreign terrorists. Bodies of the two terrorists have been recovered and the operation is still on. The first one to come out was the Army jawan, who also got a gunshot but he is safe. The gunfight is still underway.

When the Army learned that its personnel have somehow got trapped in the same house where militants were holed up, the Forces were trying to establish contact with the CO and other officers for the last few hours, and reports also stated that the CO's phone landed up with one of the militants.

PAK's terror attempts continue

It should be noted that the lockdown due to coronavirus has not hampered Pakistan's attempts to attack India both technologically and through infiltrations. The recent attempt was through a fake Arogya Setu app developed by Pakistan to steal data from Indian Army personnel.

The fake app by Pakistani intelligence agencies was apparently sent to Indian defence personnel through WhatsApp from the UK to "steal info". The Pakistani establishment even launched several fake handles to create a wedge between Gulf countries and India. There have been ceasefire violations too from Pakistan's side as the world battles coronavirus pandemic.

#army #colonal, #major @JmuKmrPolice inspector & a cop got trapped in the house where militants are hold up in #Handwara #Kashmir, forces trying to establish contact with the army CO & other officers since last 03 hours. Ops is going on. Top security sources to @news24tvchannel pic.twitter.com/W5WYpIz7r6 — Corona Warrior News24 India (@news24tvchannel) May 2, 2020

The Army HQ has confirmed that the Handwara operation is in progress and urged not to report details such as fatalities, hostages ranks etc until an official confirmation is given. "As a norm, the unit in contact is not disturbed to give out Breaking Inputs," the HQ stated.