Xiaomi might have decided against expanding its Poco-series in India, but Poco F1 is still just as relevant for those who want a value-for-money smartphone without breaking the bank. Poco F1, the sole survivor of the Poco-series, was well-received by consumers and critics alike and it packs decent hardware even while comparing to the phones today.

Xiaomi is hosting Poco Days sale on its official Mi.com store and on Flipkart to offer a steep discount on the Poco F1. If you've been keeping your eyes on the Poco smartphone, this might be the ideal time to purchase the phone.

Poco F1 comes in three storage configurations and one special edition. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage hasn't received any discount during the sale, but it is already selling at its lowest ever price of Rs 17,999. The deal that you should really be looking at is for the higher-end variants.

Poco F1 128GB variant is available for Rs 18,999 during the sale, saving buyers Rs 2,000 on the purchase. The 256GB model gets an even better deal, where it is now available for Rs 22,999 instead of Rs 27,999. The top-of-the-line model, Poco F1 Armoured Edition, is also available at its lowest price ever - costing just Rs 23,999 during the sale.

Poco Days sale is live since Friday and it ends on Wednesday, July 31. In addition to the flat discounts, customers also get Rs 2,000 additional discount on exchange. There's a Jio bundle offer giving customers Rs 2,400 instant cashback and up to 6TB Jio 4G data. The offers are also available on Flipkart.

Poco F1 is a good value purchase, especially with the discount. For those who crave for more, like the new design and better cameras and performance, Xiaomi offers Redmi K20 Pro as a successor to the Poco F1, even though it doesn't fall under the same series. The Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 27,999, which makes Poco F1 a suitable buy for those who cannot afford the high price tag.

To refresh your memory, the Poco F1 features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch to house the front camera and proximity sensor. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with Adreno 630 GPU. In terms of cameras, there are 12MP and 5MP sensors on the back and a 20MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture take care of your selfies.

Poco F1 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, Android 9.0 Pie-based MIUI 10 and supports Widevine L1 certification. It comes with dual SIM card support, USB Type-C port and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Customers can choose from Rosso Red, Graphite Black and Steel Blue colours.