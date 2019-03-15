Poco F1 offers good value for money as it is the cheapest smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset. Time and again, the company has offered some lucrative deals and discounts on the Poco smartphone, attracting consumers looking for a premium smartphone without breaking the bank. Once again, Poco is luring shoppers with an offer on Poco F1, making the handset available at its lowest price yet.

As a part of Flipkart's Poco Days sale from March 12 to March 18, all variants of Poco F1, including the Armoured Edition, are available with attractive discounts. Poco India announced on Twitter that Poco F1 will be available starting at Rs 16,499 during the sale. The base model of Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage normally costs Rs 19,999.

Poco F1's other variants, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, are also discounted during the sale and are available for Rs 19,499 and Rs 23,499, respectively. If you've had your eyes on the high-end Poco F1 Armoured Edition with 8GB+256GB configuration, it can be ordered for Rs 24,499.

These offer prices for Poco F1 are highlighted in the post to grab everyone's attention. But there's a fine print that says a lot about the offer and if it's worth drooling over.

First of all, the discounted prices of all Poco F1 variants are on two conditions – having an ICICI Bank debit or credit card and exchange an old smartphone. Buyers get Rs 1,500 instant discount on Poco F1 models by making the purchase with ICICI Bank card, which sounds like a good deal. Even if the buyer doesn't have an ICICI Bank account, reaching out to friends can solve this necessity.

The next clause is a bit tricky. Flipkart is offering Rs 2,000 off on exchange for all models except the Armoured edition, which gets Rs 3,000 off. In both cases, a buyer must have an old smartphone and should be willing to trade in for the sake of this offer.

Now, we did a bit of research and found that the exchange value Flipkart is offering isn't exactly the best. For instance, an iPhone 8 Plus would fetch you Rs 13,750 on exchange value while Samsung Galaxy S9+ would get Rs 17,450 off. Even if you're trading in an old Poco F1, you'll only get Rs 7,000 value for it. The condition to exchange an old smartphone include a perfectly functional device without any defects. Buyers can get a better offer if they choose to sell the device on Olx or other online selling platforms.

This was a discount analysis, but if you consider the phone itself, buying Poco F1 only with the ICICI Bank offer is a solid deal. The phone offers really good specs for the price, such as 6.18-inch FHD LCD display, dual rear cameras with 12MP+5MP sensors, a 20MP front snapper, a 4,000mAh battery and all the other standard features like 4G VoLTE, fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support and more.