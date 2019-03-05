Poco F1 users are getting new treats every other day. Shortly after the worthy flagship smartphone was confirmed to receive critical HD video Widevine L1 support soon, Poco India head C Manmohan has another exciting news to share about an upcoming feature.

Poco F1's critically-acclaimed camera is about to receive another great feature that users have long waited for. Manmohan confirmed that Poco F1 smartphones will soon receive video recording at 4K and 1080p at 60fps support soon. The Chinese smartphone maker has rolled out the feature to Poco beta users and soon after the testing is complete, a stable version will be rolled out publicly.

Poco F1 currently supports 4K video recording at 30fps. The 4K 60fps video recording feature was only recently rolled out to Mi 8 and Mi 8 Pro and the next MIUI 10 9.3.1 update will level Poco F1 smartphones with the former Xiaomi flagships.

Poco currently has only one flagship in its portfolio, the Poco F1, and it's nice to see the brand constantly listen to its users and bring noteworthy features long after the product's release. Poco F1 users have so far received various updates, adding new features such as slow-mo capture at 960fps, enhanced low-light mode for better shots in the dark, and Android security patch for December 2018.

The latest update brings support to view entertainment content in HD on popular video streaming platforms such as Hotstar and Amazon Prime. Since the Widevine L1 support in Poco F1 is still in beta, users are unable to watch Netflix in HD, but it's only a matter of time before the stable update arrives.

For a smartphone that's priced around Rs 20,000, Poco F1 still offers a better deal for most people. Features like Snapdragon 845 chipset, capable dual rear cameras, a lasting 4,000mAh battery and a 6.18-inch notched display with Full HD+ resolution make Poco F1 a worthy purchase. Rumours about Poco F2 have been making the rounds for quite some time now.

While there's no official date on the release of Poco F1-successor, eager fans can expect some good news sooner than later.