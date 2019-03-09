Poco F1 is a critically-acclaimed flagship smartphone, which is due for an upgrade sometime this year. But before fans are treated with any official Poco F2 news, owners of Poco F1 have something to celebrate about.

Poco developers have been testing the new software build in beta stage for days now. According to Alvin Tse, head of PocoPhone Global, the stable version with critical updates have started rolling out to Poco F1 users. In response to a user query about a 560MB update, Tse said the complete changelog was not ready at the time of rolling out the latest update.

"The dev team tried their best to rush out the stable build before the weekend (early Mar stable) that they didn't have time to write the full changelog! We clearly have more than security patch update ;) The stable will roll out slowly to ensure no major bugs," Tse wrote.

Poco F1 users will receive MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable update in a phased manner. As mentioned, the update includes a February security patch alongside other new features worthy of users' time. Poco F1 users were promised two big features in an upcoming software update and it looks like the MIUI 10.2.3.0 will bring the long-overdue features to users at last.

Despite offering great value for money, Poco F1 lacked some flagship features such as Widevine L1 support for HD viewing in video-streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar. The feature was under testing in beta form in February, but it lacked HD support for Netflix streamers. The stable update will come with complete Widevine L1 support.

On the other hand, Poco F1 was also limited to 4K video recording at 30fps. But developers had been testing 4K at 60fps support in recent days, and the stable MIUI build will come with the critical camera feature.

Both these features will increase Poco F1's value-for-money. As Tse mentioned, users should start getting the update slowly, so keep checking for updates under Settings > About Phone. Once the OTA update is available for download, users will get a notification to install. Users can do so by downloading the half-a-GB size file, which would require a stable Wi-Fi connection to avoid exhausting daily data limit.