Xiaomi's Poco F1 has been one of the best Android flagship phones in India and we can see how its popularity has been high among consumers since its debut in late August. It has one the best camera for video recording, long-lasting battery, powerful Snapdragon 845 processor and several other aspects, but it had one drawback that it couldn't play HD videos on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. But, this apparently has been fixed.

Poco India head Manmohan C on Twitter has confirmed that the company has finished testing the MIUI 9.2.25 software and have received the Widevine L1 support certification, meaning the Poco F1 owners will be able to enjoy TV shows, movies in high resolutions on any media streaming app provided the service providers white list with the phone.

As of now, Poco India has confirmed to have received Digital Rights Management (DRM) permission from Amazon Prime Video and Hot Star and is awaiting a response from Netflix.

This is no big deal since the software is currently being deployed to the beta testers. Based on the feedback, it will test the MIUI 9.2.25 for one final time to weed out any bugs missed out before and then finally released it to the public. If history is any indication, Xiaomi is expected to roll-out the final version in a couple of week's time.

Before the MIUI 9.2.5 gets to the public, Xiaomi expected to get all clearances from Netflix and other media streaming services.

In a related development, Xiaomi is slated to announce new value-for-money mid-range Redmi Note 7 series later this week. Word on the street is that the company will be unveiling two variants—Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.