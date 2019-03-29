Since the launch of the Poco F1 in August, it has been crowd favourite. On the first sale itself, the sold more than Rs 200 crore worth units in just five minutes, which was twice the sale in half the time compared to the OnePlus 6 series, which by the way recorded Rs 100 crore of business in 10 minutes of the sale.

Since then Poco F1 has been rage in power users in India, but there was no solid sale number to back the claim and now, we have finally had it via International Data Corporation report; it says Poco F1 was the most sold phone in the fourth quarter in terms of online sale priced Rs 15,000 and above. It registered 22.4% market share, 4.5% more than OnePlus 6 series (17.9% ). It's ironic that the latter, which debuted the market with tag line flagship killer phone is now beaten by the former in its own game.

Why Poco F1 is the new crowd favourite?

I have used the Poco F1 for a month and it is worth every penny and matter of fact, the cost is much less than the expensive rival brands with the same features.

Poco F1(review) houses a Qualcomm's efficient and powerful Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, praiseworthy camera, which captures really good pictures and records high-quality stable videos even with shaky hands and a massive battery that will last a whole day if not more with mixed usage.

Recently, it received a software update with Widevine L1 support, which means you can now watch HD content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, among other multimedia streaming services on the Poco F1.

Further, Xiaomi has confirmed to roll out another update soon to improve the gaming experience on the Poco F1. It will come with a dedicated Game Turbo mode that will offer user best user-experience with performance boost so that graphics-rich games play flawlessly and buttery smooth on the phone.

For those unaware, the Poco F1 flaunts a sturdy polycarbonate shell on the back with a dual camera and a fingerprint sensor below it. On the front, it flaunts a 6.18-inch full HD+ display with iPhone X-like notch on the top housing an advanced 20MP camera with an IR sensor for face unlock capability. It can even work in a dark environment.

Under-the-hood, it houses Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's powerful and fastest processor and it is backed by the Liquid Cool technology and the newly introduced DSP architecture with AI performance that's three times higher than the previous generation. Supported by up to 8GB LPDDR4x DRAM, Poco F1 can render the most demanding games at high FPS for an unparalleled gaming experience, the company claims.

As far as the camera is concerned, it comes with feature-rich 12MP (Sony IMX363, F1.9, 1.4μm) + 5MP AI dual camera, Dual Pixel Autofocus, HDR, Multi-frame Noise Reduction, more than 200 AI scene detection, AI Beautify and AI portrait mode.

On the front, it features equally impressive 20MP sensor with 1.8μm pixel size, 4-in-1 Super Pixel, F2.0 aperture, HDR, AI scene detection, AI Beautify, AI portrait mode and Infrared illuminator + infrared camera for the Face Unlock feature.

Poco F1 comes with big 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to last a whole day if not more under mixed usage. It also supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Poco F1 retails at Rs 20,999, Rs 23,999, and Rs 28,999 for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+256GB storage respectively. It is available in Polycarbonate backs in Graphite Black, Steel Blue, and Rosso Red.