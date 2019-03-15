Poco F1's success is still ringing in the ears of consumers and the makers who are still reaping its benefits through sales. While rumours about Poco F2 have spiked consumer interest, it appears Xiaomi's sub-brand is now working on an affordable smartphone with its official launch just around the corner.

The first and last Poco smartphone we saw ever since the brand was started was in August last year. Ever since Poco F1 has made waves in the premium smartphone category by being the cheapest Snapdragon 845. While an upgrade is overdue this year, Poco F1 Lite will disrupt the budget smartphone segment before Poco F2 takes the market by storm.

Xiaomi's Poco hasn't revealed plans of a Poco F1 Lite, but the handset made a stop at Geekbench benchmarking site to prove its existence behind the curtains. But the listing confirms key features of the upcoming Poco F1 Lite, such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM and Android 9.0 Pie.

Poco F1 Lite's single core and multi-core performance scores aren't quite impressive at 1341 and 4830, respectively. But the glance at the Poco F1 Lite's features suggests it will be in the same league as the newly-released Redmi Note 7.

Sharing the same chipset and RAM configuration means the Poco F1 Lite could also be priced along the same lines of Redmi Note 7, which starts at Rs 9,999 for 3GB+32GB configuration and goes as high as Rs 11,999 for 4GB+64GB model. It won't be surprising to see Poco F1 Lite carry a similar price tag and compete against brands like Samsung, Honor, Realme and others.

Poco F1 was a true flagship killer of its time. The smartphone is available with attractive offers on Flipkart during Poco Days sale till March 18. The offer is valid on all Poco F1 variants in India, making it worth checking out.

With Poco F1 Lite just around the corner, buyers who cannot afford the Poco F1 can wait a bit longer and settle for a cheaper version of Poco smartphone. Stay tuned for updates.