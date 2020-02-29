Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent heartiest congratulations to Ashraf Ghani on his re-election as the Afghanistan President via a letter. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringhla, who is on a day-long visit to Kabul ahead of the US-Taliban peace deal, delivered the letter to Ghani on PM Modi's behalf.

"It gives me immense pleasure to convey to you my heartiest congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," said PM Modi in his letter.

With India being a strategic partner of Afghanistan, PM Modi vowed to assist Ghani in his efforts towards a unified, sovereign, democratic, prosperous and peaceful future for the people of Afghanistan.

Stating that both India and Afghanistan have been the victims of state-sponsored terrorism, PM Modi told Ghani, "Under your leadership, we would take out cooperation to new heights to enhance security and fight terrorism in the region." He also took this opportunity to invite Ghani on a visit to India.

Read the letter here:

Ghani was recently declared the winner of 2019 presidential poll

Afghanistan Independent Election Commission (AIEC) announced the results of the 2019 presidential poll on Tuesday, almost five months after the voting took place. Ghani secured a slim victory in the election that was held in September 2019.

However, many of the Ghani's opponents, including the runner up Abdullah Abdullah contested the final result stating that the September 28 voting was marred by massive fraud.