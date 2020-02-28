Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and many senior leaders extended greetings to all the "science lovers" on the occasion of National Science Day on Friday, Feb 28. On this day, Sir CV Raman had announced the discovery of the "Raman Effect" for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930.

The theme for the National Science Day 2020 is "Women in Science", which aims to celebrate the contribution of women in the field of science. Senior leaders, including PM Modi as well as social media users, tweeted on the occasion.

'May our young minds develop greater curiosity towards science'

Taking to his Twitter handle PM Narendra Modi wrote, "National Science Day is an occasion to salute the talent and tenacity of our scientists. Their innovative zeal and pioneering research has helped India and the world. May Indian science continue to thrive and may our young minds develop even greater curiosity towards science".

Prez Ram Nath Kovind

The President said that the basic purpose of the National Science Day is to spread the message of the importance of science. There are two aspects to it – science in itself, a quest for pure knowledge, and science in society, as a tool for enhancing the quality of life. Both are, of course, interlinked, as scientific attitude is common to them.

"It is through science and technology that we can effectively address challenges of the environment, healthcare, energy for equitable economic growth, food and water security, and communication; to name a few. Challenges before us today are multifold and complex. The increasing mismatch between demand and supply of various resources is likely to lead to conflicts in future. We all will have to rely on science and technology in our search for sustainable solutions to these challenges."

Other leaders pay tribute to Nobel Laureate CV Raman

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Tributes to Nobel Laureate Dr CV Raman on #NationalScienceDay and salute to all great Indian scientists who brought laurels to our country and worked to make our lives better."

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote, "On #NationalScienceDay, my tribute to Nobel Laureate Sir CV Raman who will always be remembered for his contribution to science & his discovery of the Raman Effect. I also extend my greetings to all Indian scientists who through their innovation have contributed to nation-building."

"Our nation has been rich in knowledge since ancient times. Now we are reaching new heights in science and technology. Greetings to all on #NationalScienceDay !" tweeted former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A user wrote, "On this day in 1928 CV #Raman made a path-breaking discovery. For which he got #Nobel Prize in #Physics in 1930. He became the first non-white to win a Nobel in Science. He proved a Raman effect with simple tools, today extensively used. The day is known as #NationalScienceDay. Wishes."

Another wrote, "Contributions of #WomeninScience for the greater good of humanity are immense & immeasurable. Greetings to all the women scientists on the #NationalScienceDay celebrated on this theme, and tribute to #BharatRatna Sir #CVRaman for his glorious scientific legacy of #RamanEffect!"

A post read, "Remembering the great Indian physicist, Bharat Ratna Sir C V Raman and his contributions on #NationalScienceDay today."