Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed Kolkata Port after Syama Prasad Mukherjee -- an Indian politician, barrister and academician, who served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

Modi made the announcement while addressing a gathering at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on the occasion of the 150th-anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust.

"Kolkata Port is the symbol of India's industrial, spiritual and self-independence. When this port is entering in its 150th year, it is important to make it a symbol of the making of new India. On this occasion, I announce to rename the port after Syama Prasad Mukherjee who has been the pioneer of India's industrialization," Modi said.