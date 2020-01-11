During Modi's two-day visit to West Bengal, PM is scheduled to visit Ramakrishna Mission to mark Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary on January 12.

PM Modi will also attend sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust and hold a meeting with state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"I am excited to be in West Bengal today and tomorrow. I am delighted to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission and that too when we mark Swami Vivekananda's Jayanti. There is something special about that place," tweeted PM Modi.

Earlier, the prime minister was scheduled to spend Saturday night at the Raj Bhavan here but now Modi will spend the night at Belur Math, headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission.

The Prime Minister, however, rued the fact that late Swami Atmasthananda, who was the 15th president of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission, will not be there during his visit.

"There will be a void too! The person who taught me the noble principle of 'Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva', the venerable Swami Atmasthananda Ji will not be there. It is unimaginable to be at the Ramakrishna Mission and not have his august presence!" he said.

Swami Atmasthananda, who took his last breath in 2017, had encouraged PM Modi to join politics. In his youth Modi reportedly wanted to become a monk, he was advised otherwise by Atmasthananda.

PM Narendra Modi had expressed grief when he passed away.

"The demise of Swami Atmasthananda Ji is a personal loss for me. I lived with him during a very important period of my life," Modi had said following his demise.

Modi's Kolkata itinerary

Prime Minister Modi will be inaugurating a light and sound show in Kolkata at the Millennium Park on Saturday evening.

Apart from attending scheduled programmes, PM Modi will hold a one-on-one meeting with Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhavan today evening.

He will also unveil a plaque of 150 years of commemorative installation at the site of original Port Jetties and will inaugurate the upgraded ship repair facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock along with other inaugurations on Saturday.

PM Modi's visit comes at a time West Bengal has been witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act. Last month, an IPS officer and two other police personnel were injured when bombs were hurled at them during an anti-CAA procession in Sankrail of West Bengal's Howrah district.