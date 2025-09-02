Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently expressed deep anguish over derogatory remarks directed at his late mother during a political rally in Bihar. The incident, which took place at a Congress-RJD event, has not only affected him personally but is also seen as an affront to mothers across India. Modi's response highlights concerns about the declining quality of political discourse in Bihar, especially as the state approaches elections.

Addressing a gathering of women in Bihar via video conference, Modi shared his emotional turmoil, stating, "As a son, it is a very painful moment for me. I never imagined such a level of politics."

His remarks underscore the emotional impact of the incident, which he views as a significant deviation from acceptable political conduct. Modi's comments reflect a broader concern about the nature of political discourse, which he believes has descended into what he terms 'gaali politics'—a culture of abuse and derogation.

The Prime Minister's critique extended to the Congress-RJD alliance, accusing them of not only targeting his mother but also disrespecting all mothers in India. He emphasized that the people of Bihar would not forgive such a profane act, suggesting that the incident could have electoral repercussions.

PM Modi's invocation of 'naamdar and kaamdar'—terms he uses to differentiate between those born into privilege and those who have worked their way up—further illustrates his point. He argues that the abusive conduct stems from a privileged mindset that looks down upon individuals from less affluent backgrounds.

PM Modi's speech also touched upon the broader theme of respect for women, criticizing the use of 'tu tadak' language, which he associates with an anti-women mindset. This reference to a speech by Rahul Gandhi during the Voter Adhikar Yatra serves to highlight what Modi perceives as a lack of respect for women in political rhetoric. He called upon the youth of Bihar to hold political parties accountable for their treatment of women, urging them to demand respect and recognition for women's contributions to society.