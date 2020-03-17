Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 100th Birth Anniversary. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is remembered for his courage and indelible contribution to Bangladesh's progress.

Shri Modi will address Jatir Pita of Bangladesh's 100th Birth Anniversary celebrations via video link, this evening. Due to COVID-19, the events planned for today in Bangladesh will be without any public gatherings.

Remembering Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Eminent Bangladeshi politician and statesman, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is called the 'father of Nation' in Bangladesh.

The driving force behind the independence of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujib is popularly called as the "Bangabandhu" (Bôngobondhu "Friend of Bengal") by the people of Bangladesh.

He had served as the first President of Bangladesh and later as the nation's Prime Minister 17 April 1971 until his assassination on 15 August 1975. Mujib became the leading figure of Bangladesh and eventually formed the Awami League party in 1949 as an East Pakistan based political party. His daughter Sheikh Hasina is the current leader of the Awami League and also the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.