Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar recently highlighted the significance of Bengaluru in India's national landscape following a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During this visit, PM Modi assured Shivakumar of all possible assistance for the city, recognizing its pivotal role. Shivakumar, responding to media queries, emphasized, "One thing is certain — Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows how important Bengaluru is. He also agreed that the world can be seen through Bengaluru and has made a statement to that effect. I am not saying this is the achievement of our government alone; all successive governments have contributed to this work." This statement underscores the collaborative efforts of various administrations in elevating Bengaluru's status as a global city.

The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed the need for financial support, pointing out that some BJP leaders, whom he described as "empty vessels," have not contributed to securing funds for the state. He expressed his intention to send them details and encourage them to advocate for Karnataka in Parliament.

Shivakumar's remarks were pointed, as he noted, "Not one of them is interested in bringing even Re 1 in funds to the state or meeting the Prime Minister. Even Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, has not brought any funds to the state. They have done nothing to benefit the state."

During the interaction, Shivakumar presented the state's demands to PM Modi, who assured him that he would consider them. The Deputy Chief Minister expressed confidence in the Prime Minister's commitment, stating, "I am confident because, judging by the way he spoke, he has agreed that Bengaluru is a global city. He also stated that Bengaluru represents India. I made all the necessary submissions."

A Surprising Display of Camaraderie

The visit also saw a surprising display of camaraderie between PM Modi and Karnataka's top leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The interaction began with CM Siddaramaiah presenting a bouquet to the Prime Minister and exchanging pleasantries. At the inauguration of the Yellow Line Metro services at R.V. Road (Ragigudda) Metro Station, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar took the lead in showcasing the new station to PM Modi, sharing details about the project.

Throughout the event, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were seen closely interacting with the Prime Minister. When PM Modi took a ride on the newly inaugurated 19.15-km Yellow Line Metro from R.V. Road to Bommanahalli Metro Station, the leaders appeared to enjoy the journey, engaging in delightful conversation. CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar sat on either side of PM Modi, maintaining a continuous dialogue with him. Shivakumar was seen pointing out of the Metro train and explaining various aspects to the Prime Minister. The leaders were also seen sharing hearty laughter with PM Modi during the journey, a development that surprised many and quickly went viral on social media.

The visit was not just about political interactions; it also included a significant public engagement. Eight children, 16 girl students from government schools, and eight workers who were part of the Yellow Line Metro project had the opportunity to travel with PM Modi. During the journey, the Prime Minister interacted with the girl students, women, Metro workers, and staffers, highlighting his focus on inclusive development.