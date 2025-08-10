PM Modi to inaugurate 184 new multi-storey flats for MPs in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 184 newly constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi on Monday.

As part of the programme, the Prime Minister will plant a Sindoor sapling within the residential complex and interact with 'sramajeevis' involved in the project's development.

He will also address the gathering during the event.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the complex has been designed to be self-sufficient, offering a full range of modern amenities to meet the functional needs of MPs.

Built with an emphasis on sustainability, it incorporates green technology, adheres to the GRIHA 3-star rating standards, and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016, the PMO said in a statement.

The new flats feature "environmentally sustainable" elements aimed at promoting energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and efficient waste management.

The project utilised advanced construction technology, including monolithic concrete with aluminium shuttering, ensuring timely completion and structural durability.

The premises are also "Divyang-friendly", according to the PMO, reflecting a "commitment to inclusive design".

The PMO noted that the project was initiated to address the shortage of adequate housing for MPs.

With limited land availability, the emphasis has been on vertical housing to optimise land use and reduce maintenance costs.

Each unit spans approximately 5,000 square feet of carpet area, offering space for both residential and official purposes.

Dedicated office spaces, staff accommodation, and a community centre have also been included to support MPs in their roles as public representatives, the PMO said.

All buildings have been constructed to be earthquake-resistant, following modern structural norms, and a comprehensive security system has been put in place to ensure residents' safety.

(With inputs from IANS)