Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a 19.15-kilometre ride from R.V. Road (Ragigudda) Metro Station to Bommanahalli Metro Station on Sunday, after inaugurating the Yellow Line Metro services.

During the journey, he interacted with the girl students, women, Metro workers, and staffers. Eight children, 16 girl students from government schools, and eight workers who were part of the Yellow Line Metro project had the opportunity to travel with Prime Minister Modi.

After the interaction, Prime Minister Modi sat with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and other dignitaries on the Metro. CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar, who sat on either side of the Prime Minister, engaged closely with him throughout the journey. Both were also seen sharing hearty laughter with him.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Yellow Line Metro services at the R.V. Road (Ragigudda) Metro Station, which connects Bengaluru's Central District to the tech hub, Electronics City. He also purchased a ticket by scanning the QR code at the Metro station before entering the platform.

Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, and officials from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) briefed PM Modi about the project at the premises. Later, the Prime Minister flagged off the Metro train at the station.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister Manohar Lal, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Bengaluru Rural BJP MP C.N. Manjunath were present on the occasion.

Thousands of people gathered at the R.V. Road (Ragigudda) Metro Station despite the rain to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. The crowd raised slogans in his favour and showered flowers on his vehicle. The Prime Minister acknowledged the crowd by waving back at them.

