Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to kick off the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls on Sunday, December 22, from Delhi's Ramlila ground even as the nation continues to be in a state of unrest due to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The BJP is projecting legalising of illegal colonies as its big "achievement" for the upcoming elections. The PM, in Sunday's rally, is expected to take on the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party alike.

The Delhi unit of the BJP, which is otherwise believed to be faction-ridden has been unitedly working for the last one month to ensure a bumper turnout at Sunday's Delhi rally.

Apart from Modi, top BJP ministers, all seven Members of Parliament from Delhi and the entire Delhi BJP leadership are likely to be in attendance.

Though the Election Commission has not announced the exact date yet, the election in Delhi is expected to take place in February.

(With agency inputs.)