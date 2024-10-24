Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi recently extended his heartfelt greetings to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Himveers and their families on the occasion of ITBP Raising Day. The Prime Minister's message, shared on a social media platform, was a testament to the unwavering courage and dedication of the ITBP, a force that stands tall as a symbol of valour and dedication.

The Prime Minister's message read, "Raising Day greetings to ITBP Himveers and their families. This Force stands tall as a symbol of valour and dedication. They protect us, including in some of the most challenging terrains and tough climatic conditions. Additionally, their efforts during natural disasters and rescue operations inspire immense pride among the people. @ITBP_official"

The ITBP, known as India's 'eyes and ears' on the China border, has been instrumental in safeguarding the nation's borders in some of the most challenging terrains and under tough climatic conditions. Their relentless service and dedication have not only been limited to border protection but have also extended to rescue operations during natural disasters, a fact that the Prime Minister highlighted in his message.

The Prime Minister's message was not just a tribute to the ITBP but also a reflection of the immense pride and respect that the people of India hold for this force. The ITBP's efforts during natural disasters and rescue operations have been a source of inspiration for many, instilling a sense of pride among the people.

In another post, the Prime Minister also hailed the government's recent decision to confer classical language status on Pali. He expressed his joy over the decision and gratitude towards the scholars and monks from different nations who participated in a programme in Colombo discussing 'Pali as a classical language'.

This decision has ignited a spirit of joy among those who believe in the thoughts of Bhagwan Buddha, further showcasing the government's commitment to preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage. On the same day, Amit Shah, a prominent political figure, also extended his salutations to the immortal Himveers through a social media post. This further highlighted the widespread respect and admiration for the ITBP within the political sphere and among the general public.

The ITBP Raising Day is a significant event that commemorates the establishment of this force. It is a day of pride and honour, not just for the ITBP and their families, but for the entire nation. The indomitable spirit and valour of the ITBP, as hailed by the Prime Minister, are a testament to their unwavering commitment to the nation's security and well-being.

ITBP Raising Day and similar events like Kargil Vijay Diwas are significant occasions that remind us of the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of our soldiers. These events instil a sense of pride and respect among the people, reinforcing the importance of our armed forces in safeguarding the nation's security and well-being. The Prime Minister's message on ITBP Raising Day is a testament to this sentiment, reflecting the nation's gratitude and admiration for the ITBP and their unwavering service to the nation.