Today is Onam, a harvest festival primarily celebrated Kerala. As greetings are exchanged, the Prime Minister of India joined in the celebrations too. The PM shared a clip from his recent Mann Ki Baat session discussing the festival.

PM Modi spoke about the significance of the festival while wishing the people of the country. He also expressed his gratitude to the 'hardworking farmers' of the nation.

PM Modi greets the people on Onam

On the morning of Onam a special day in Kerala that celebrated harvest season, falls in the month of Chingam according to the Malayalam calendar.

Celebrating Onam, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to wish the nation a 'Happy Onam', writing, "Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health."

PM Modi also drew on the significance of Onam and the connection to the farming community. Calling it an 'international' festival, celebrated in many places including America, the Gulf and other countries.

Onam is important to the population of Kerala and is celebrated irrespective of religion. In his Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister also touched upon the traditions followed during Onam including observing Onam Sadya and the different games and festivities.

On the eve of Onam, President Ram Nath Kovind also wished the nation, also emphasising the need for safety during COVID times.