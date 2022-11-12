Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated or laid foundation stones for seven development projects worth Rs 10,742 crore.

At a public meeting held at Andhra University Engineering College in Visakhapatnam, he formally inaugurated two projects and laid foundation stone for five others by pressing remote.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others were present.

The Prime Minister dedicated to nation, U-field onshore deep water block project of Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) developed at a cost of Rs 2,917 crore. According to officials, this is the deepest gas discovery of the project with gas production potential of about 3 million metric standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD).

He laid the foundation stone of Srikakulam Angul Natural Gas Pipeline Project of GAIL with a capacity of around 6.65 MMSCMD. This 745 km long pipeline will be built at a total cost of more than Rs. 2,658 crore.

Being a part of Natural Gas Grid (NGG), the pipeline will create the vital infrastructure to supply natural gas to domestic households, industries, commercial units and automobile sectors in various districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The pipeline will supply natural gas to the City Gas Distribution Network in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Modi laid the foundation stone of Andhra Pradesh section of six-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor. It will be built at a cost of more than Rs 3,778 crore.

The economic corridor is expected to provide faster connectivity between industrial nodes of Chhattisgarh and Odisha to Visakhapatnam Port and Chennai-Kolkata National Highway. It will also improve connectivity to tribal and backward areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

He also laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, to be done at a cost of around Rs 460 crore. The redeveloped station would cater to 75,000 passengers per day and will improve passenger experience by providing modern amenities.

Foundation stone was also laid for modernisation and upgradation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. The total cost of the project is around Rs 152 crore. The fishing harbour, after its upgradation and modernisation will double the handling capacity from 150 tonnes per day to about 300 tonnes per day, provide safe landing and berthing and other modern infrastructure facilities, reduce turnaround time in the jetty, reduce wastage and help improve price realisation.

Foundation stone was also laid for a dedicated port road from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar Junction in Visakhapatnam. It will ease traffic congestion in Visakhapatnam City by segregating local and port-bound goods traffic.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation, Narasannapeta to Pathapatnam section of NH-326 built at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore as a part of Srikakulam-Gajapati Corridor. The project would provide better connectivity in the region.