Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bengaluru on Friday to take part in five events, including a public rally, and around 6,000 police personnel will be deputed to ensure the security, said police.

PM Modi will arrive at 9 a.m. and will leave for Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu at 1.45 p.m.

During his whirlwind tour spanning about four hours, PM Modi will take part in five programmes, including the inauguration of a 108-feet tall bronze statue of the founder of Bengaluru city Kempegowda.

PM Modi will arrive in a special flight at HAL airport at 9 a.m. He will arrive at the Vidhana Soudha and garland the statues of social reformers Kanaka Dasa and Valmiki in the premises.

Later, he will reach the Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru and wave the green flag to Vande Bharata Express and Bharat Gourav Kashi Darshan trains.

The prime minister will reach the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and inaugurate swanky Terminal-2 at 11.30 a.m. He will also inaugurate the Kempegowda statue built in the premises of Bengaluru airport at 12 noon. Afterwards, he will participate and address the public gathering at 12.20 p.m.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy stated that 6,000 police personnel would be deputed to ensure the security during the visit of PM Modi to Bengaluru. The police are arranging alternative routes to minimise the traffic jam during the prime minister's movements. "PM Modi is using a helipad to avoid traffic jams in the central business district," he added.

