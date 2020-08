This Independence day a total of 926 Police personnel have been awarded Medals. Every year, on 15th August, a select few in the country are awarded for their courage and their work. This year will be no different.

In the Awards list, Jammu and Kashmir outshined rest of the country with the highest number of Gallantry award-winners.

List of Awardees

In the list released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been awarded to 215 police personnel for their 'conspicuous gallant action'. The President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service has been awarded to 80 police personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 631 police personnel.

Among the majority of the 215 Gallantry Awards, 123 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir, 29 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing extremism affected areas and 8 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 55 are from CRPF, 81 are from J&K police, 23 are from Uttar Pradesh and 16 are from Delhi Police, 14 are from Maharashtra and 12 are from Jharkhand and the remaining from the other States/UTs and Central Armed Police Forces.

See the full list of Gallantry Award winners below:

Assam:

Anupam Gowala (SI) PMG Kushal Das (CT) PMG Titheswar Saikia (CT) PMG Ashini Kumar Saikia (CT) PMG Cham Flum Chakhap (CT) PMG

Arunachal Pradesh:

Dr Navdeep Singh Brar,

IPS (SP) PMG Tabi Bage (Inspector) PMG Jiyauddin Ansari (HC) PMG

Jammu & Kashmir:

Saqib Rasool Sheikh Syed Javeed Ahmad Tabraiz Ahmed Muneer Ahmad Bhat Ayaz Ahmad Katoch Tariq Mahinood Abdul Hamid Khatana Arif Amin Shah Majad Ali Gh. Hassan Lone Shabir Ahmad Sohil Ajaz Ahmed Gh. Mohd Rather Fayaz Ahmad Shiekh Mohd Yaseen Dar Azad Ahmad Sarideep, IPS Ashiq Hussain Tak Imtiyaz Ahmed Bhat fIilal Ahmad Ganai Ajaz Ahmed Zargar Davinder Singh Parviz Ahmad Wani Javaid Iqbal Gh. Hassan Mir Atul Kumar Goe1, IPS Mohd Yousit Tanveer Ahmad Bhat Syed Sajad Hussain Tahir Ashraf Sharad Showkat Ahmad Shah Parvez Ahmad Dar Adil Ashraf Bhat Shabeer Ahmad Narwaroo Majad Ali Javaid Latief Shabnam Javaid Ahmad Reshi Anil Kuiaiar Jaffer Rashid Parray Mohd Altaf Bajard Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IPS Gurinderpal Singh, IPS Shahjhan Choudhary Mehboob I-Hussain Banday Mohd Idress Wani Aakas Mohd Dar Nissar Ahmad Darzi Irshad Ahmad Ahanger Aijaz Ahmad Malik Nasir Ahmad Bhat Aijaz Rasool Mir Muneeb-UI-Islam Bhat Manzoor Ahmad Mir Sunil Razdan Rashed Ali Wani Pintoo Kumar Vaid Arun Jamwal Rabinder Singh Zahoor Ahmad Khan Ram Singh Ab. Majeed Ahanger Parvaz Ahmad Bhat Pawam Singh Tejinder Singh, IPS Altaf Ahmad Khan Rayees Ahmad Wani Ashiq Hussain Yougal Kumar Manhas Sukh Dev Singh Tilak Raj Kisliore Kumar Sheikh Zulfkar Azad Mir Murtaza Hussain Sohil Saqib Ghani Gazenfer Syed Shahnawaz Teeli Ghulam Nabi Gulzar Ahmad Lone Irshad Ahmad Dar Liyakat Ali War

Delhi:

Vinay Kumar Shiv Mangal Yadav Govind Sharma Sanjay Gupta Rajesh Kumar Ajaibir Singh Late Mohan Chand Sharma Kailash Singh Bisht Dharmender Kumar

Maharashtra:

Rajesh Dyanoba Khandave Manish Pundlik Gorle Govardhan Janardhan Wadhai Kailas Kashirana Usendi Kumarshaha Wasudeo Kirange Sliivlal Rupsing Hidko Suresh Durguji Kovase Ratiram Raghurain Poreti Pradipkumar Raibhain Gedam Rakesh Mahadeo Narote Ralcesh Ramsu Hichami Vasant Nanka Tadavi Subhash Pandurang Usendi Ramesh Venkanna Komire

Uttar Pradesh:

Lokesh Bhati Late Ekant Yadav Amit Kumar Prashant Kumar, IPS Abhishek Yadav, IPS Satpal, IPS Pravesh Kumar Ajay Kumar Vinit Kumar Kapasia Ajay Kumar Sahni, IPS Narendra Pratap Singh Awdhesh Singh Asim Arun, IPS Late Rajesh Sahni Atahar Ahmad Avinash Kumar Vikas Yadav Mahendra Pal Faheem Mian Suvendra Kumar Bhagat, IPS Vijai Bhushan, IPS Arvind Chaturvedi

Telangana:

Mogulla Venkateshwar Goud Mohd. Meharajuddin

Jharkhand:

Surendra Kumar Jha, IPS Deepak Kumar Bivash Tirkey Hemant Kumar Choudhary Ajit Kumar Sanjeev Kumar Singh Shambhu Kumar Singh Vimlesh Kumar Tripathi Jurendra Soy Shashi Ranjan Kumar Pandey Rajesh Kumar Sahu Tasaduk Ansari

Chattisgarh:

Malik Ram Mahendra Singh Dhruw Abhishek Meena, IPS

BSF:

Late Vinay Prasad

CRPF:

Late Pranjal Pachani Ambuj Kumar Srivastava Late Laju N S Late Fatte Singh Kudopa Late Laxman Purty Amit Kumar Kaushlk Yogendra Sain Kuldeep Singh Sanjay Kumar Chahal Manoj Barik Mukesh Kumar Saket Hemant Singh Kanak Ramchiary Ranjan Das Devendar Mohan Sharma Boricha Hareshbhai Desabhai Anuruddha Pratap Imtiyaz Naseer Sayar Ahmad Dar Vikash Kumar Ramsharan Yadav Nitish Kumar Dubey Rana Zulffqar Ali Irshad Ahmad Hajam Raju Sarkar Rajendra Singh Ankit Maan Vikas Bhagat Sujit Oraon Shashi Kant Ral Ram Kishan Suraj Kumar Sandeep Kumar Sanjeev Kumar Singh Jahangir Munawar Sanjay Kumar Kamath Atul Karwal, IPS Suman Kant Tigga Rakesh Raman Vishant Sandeep Kumar Javid Ahmad Dar lmran Khan Attaur Rehman Naseer Ahmad Ganaie Naseer Ahmad Sheikh Ravi Shankar Rajesh Kumar Barnela Nazir Aharned Ravideep Singh Sahi Naresh Kumar Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh Devsant Kumar Vijay Kumar Singh Gorle Jaganmohan Rao

Police Medals:

With the ongoing pandemic, Independence Day this year will be a low-key affair.

(With agency inputs)