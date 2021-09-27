Amid the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)-called Bharat Bandh on Monday, commuters on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway had to face huge traffic congestion as the Delhi Police had put barriers at the border to keep a vigil on the farmers entering the national capital.

A heavy presence of security personnel was seen at the Delhi-Gurugram border, while the Loni border was kept open for traffic, while Delhi Police have closed both carriageways across the iconic Red fort. "Chattarel and Subhash Marg have been closed from both sides," an official said on Monday.

The move comes in the wake of Bharat Bandh call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday. The police force was seen as more careful this time keeping in view how the January 26 Red Fort events unfolded into a serious violence.

Earlier on Monday, the traffic movement was closed from Uttar Pradesh towards the Ghazipur border due to the protest. Farmers, in large numbers, could be seen sitting on the road and raising slogans against the farm laws.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has shut Pandit Shree Ram metro station that is close to the Tikri border in western Delhi. At rest of the places, the Delhi metro is functional without any delay.

The SKM has said that bandh will be held from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country.

Apart from the central forces, the Delhi Police and the Gurugram Police personnel have barricaded the border. Due to this only two lanes from Jaipur towards Delhi were opened for commuters entering Delhi. The traffic movement on the National Highway-48 was slow and the vehicles were moving bumper to bumper.

The officials of the Gurugram traffic control room said that the traffic movement on the expressway was slow due to the barricades erected by the Delhi Police on the Delhi-Gurugram border and near the Rajokri flyover.

"We have made all arrangements to tackle the protest call given by farmer organisations."

"Police will keep updating people about the traffic situation in Gurugram through the official social media handles," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, adding that while regular traffic can pass, checks are likely to slow it down or lead to jams. More than 1,000 police forces including senior officers have been deployed at all border points," he said.

The Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday to protest against the three farm laws, seemed to have no effect at the Loni border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) connecting the Baghpat (Haryana) Highway.

The border point and the highway remained open to all.

Loni Border open

The entry and exit point of the national capital at the Loni border had no traffic disruption and saw a heavy traffic movement coming from adjacent state, Uttar Pradesh. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)-called Bharat Bandh on Monday had no impact on the traffic and market at this entry point of the city.

However, the security forces have been deployed at the border area in wake of farmers' call for shutdown as they may try to enter the city from this point.

Meanwhile, the locals said that there was no impact of the Bharat Bandh in the area. The traffic movement of daily commuters was normal at the Delhi-Loni Border. Locals said that the market here would remain open. A shopkeeper said that if farmers anyhow try to enter into the city via this route, security forces will obstruct them at Khajuri DLF toll.

Despite the farmers' call for Bharat Bandh, the public transport was operational in the national capital. The DTC buses, Delhi Metro, auto rickshaws and other modes of public and private transports were running smoothly in the capital city.

The farmers' union call to Bharat Bandh has been supported by over several farmer unions, trade unions, political parties and the several state governments. However, the farmers have exempted the emergency services, all essential services, medical emergency and rescue and relief works, including personal emergency. The shutdown began at 6 a.m. and will continue till 4 p.m. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has assured that the Bharat Bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner.