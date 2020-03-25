The Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma recently released a statement on social media website Twitter, while urging people to 'stay indoors' after PM Narendra Modi enforced a 21-day lockdown in the entire nation, on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kohli can be seen requesting his fellow countrymen to 'stay indoors' as he and Anushka welcomed the new initiative by the Indian government to curb the spread of the deadly virus. So far, more than 530 people have been confirmed to have tested positive for the disease in India, and 11 lives have been lost.

In such a grave situation, PM Modi-led government saw fit to introduce a 21-day lockdown to ensure there are minimum casualties in the nation.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma react to the 21-day lockdown

The power couple were seen giving their support to the new methods as in Kohli's own words, "social distancing is the only cure" to stop novel Coronavirus from spreading.

These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone ??? pic.twitter.com/75dDlzT6tX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 25, 2020

"These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united, please. It's a plea to everyone," Kohli captioned the 51-second-long video on Twitter, wherein both him and his wife, Anushka Sharma can be seen advising their followers to stay safe.

The Indian skipper further tweeted, "As our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. Social distancing is the only cure for COVID-19."

PM Modi enforce 21-day lockdown on Tuesday

Amid the spread of Coronavirus, PM Modi leg government saw fit to put a lockdown in the entire nation so as to curb the spread of novel Coronavirus. The Prime Minister addressed the nation on Tuesday, whilst urging his fellow citizens to stay indoors and keep patience.

Modi further added that as per scientists, to break the chain of Coronavirus, people must stay at home for a period of a minimum of 21 days. India has not yet entered stage 3, which is community transmission, that would be very dangerous owing to the population of India.