The beautiful actress Anushka Sharma is known for her acting as well as her elegant beauty and well-toned body. The tall diva has gorgeous charming looks and a sexy figure. So how does she manage to look so good always? Proper diet and regular workouts help her in maintaining the sleek figure.

So let's have a peek at Anushka Sharma's workout routine and diet plan:

The 31-year old actress has a lot of faith in yoga instead of the gym. According to her, yoga increases her flexibility and allows her to avoid the gym. In fact, in one of her interviews, she even mentioned that she prefers yoga over gyming as it helps increase flexibility and rejuvenates her mind after a long day at work.

However, the actress still attends the gym session for 4 days-a-week just because her job demands it. Being an actress, different role asks for a different kind of physique and so it is not possible for her to attain such body only from yoga. Although her gym routine involves weight training and strength training, she prefers a walk or jogging as most of the time she is busy in shooting.

Anushka also feels that there should be some kind of entertainment while exercising and so the actress gives 30 minutes to her dance sessions for strengthening her cardiovascular muscles. It is widely seen that dancers from all across the globe have a very fit body, and Anushka is no exception.

The actress, who made her debut with 'Band Baaja Baaraat' alongside Ranveer Singh, also uses meditation as a powerful tool to cleanse her mind. Mediation has the ability to give inner peace to the mind and body. Anushka meditates twice a day. Once in the morning and once after her shoot. This way, she starts and ends her day with fresh thoughts.

Anushka Sharma's Diet Plan

Talking about Anushka Sharma's diet plan, she tends to keep her diet simple, a mix of carbs and proteins. She does not promote big diet plans or starving oneself, instead the 31-year-old likes to keep it simple, her diet comprises of 5 small meals a day.

Anushka swears by home-cooked food over processed food and ensures she drinks at least 3 litres of water to detoxify her body, every single day.

For breakfast, she opts for two egg whites with a glass of fresh fruit juice. However, for mid-day snacks, she eats cheese toast with lime or coconut water.

For lunch, Anushka always carries a 'Dabba' from home, which consists of homemade veggies, dal with two chapattis and salad. In the evening snacks, the actress prefers to munch on some protein bars or seasonal fruits. And, to finish off her day, she gulps down a glass of milk before going off to bed.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is currently on a sabbatical from films, and last appeared in Aanand L.Rai's Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Here are some incredibly hot workout videos and pics of Anushka Sharma: